‘Ban the box’ ordinance could prohibit Columbia employers from asking about criminal history

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- During Mayor Steve Benjamin’s state of the city speech Tuesday night he spoke a lot about compassion and second chances.

Benjamin brought up a Ban the Box ordinance that will require city contractors to remove questions regarding criminal offenses from job applications city-wide.

The mayor said the city of Columbia already implements ban the box tactics in its hiring, but they also want people who work for small businesses, for large corporations, for non-profit organizations and everything in between to have those same opportunities.

“Data tells us that about the same number of Americans have criminal records as those who have college degrees, at about 70 million each,” Benjamin said during his speech. “It’s an imperative for us to ensure that those who have paid their debts to society are given an opportunity to make a life for themselves and their families upon returning. We’ve recently partnered with Goodwill Industries to assist in the job placement and hiring of more returning citizens, and we’re looking forward to not only City government but other companies and entities following suit. It is our prayer that government partners and corporate citizens following suit.”

Benjamin says the city will also be announcing a partnership with the SC Department of Corrections helping reconnect returning citizens with jobs and services as 60,000 jobs go unfilled across SC.