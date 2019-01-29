Deebo Samuel accepts invite to NFL Combine

Mike Gillespie,

Deebo Samuel is officially heading to the NFL Combine.

On Tuesday night, the former Gamecock wideout posted about his invitation to the week-long February showcase in Indianapolis.

Samuel comes off a productive week at the Senior Bowl, impressing NFL scouts in practices in Mobile, AL, and his senior numbers were impressive too. The Gamecock great hauled in 62 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns over 12 games last season for the Gamecocks.

This year’s combine runs from Feb. 26 to March 4.

 

