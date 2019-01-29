Deebo Samuel accepts invite to NFL Combine

Deebo Samuel is officially heading to the NFL Combine.

On Tuesday night, the former Gamecock wideout posted about his invitation to the week-long February showcase in Indianapolis.

None of this would be possible without the man upstairs. Beyond blessed and thankful. Prayed for these days as a kid ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXNLmMALZR — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@Uno_Captain) January 30, 2019

Samuel comes off a productive week at the Senior Bowl, impressing NFL scouts in practices in Mobile, AL, and his senior numbers were impressive too. The Gamecock great hauled in 62 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns over 12 games last season for the Gamecocks.

This year’s combine runs from Feb. 26 to March 4.