Upper Midwest – Wicked Cold!

Tonight the temperature in Minneapolis is 23 degrees below zero. That in and of itself is cold enough. But factor in the wind (which is gusting to 45 mph) and it feels like 53 degrees below zero! That’s referred to as wind-chill. So what is wind-chill? Wind chill is an attempt to quantify what happens when the cold wind blows sucks the warm layer of air away from your skin. The formula goes like this.

Wind chill temperature = 35.74 + 0.6215T – 35.75V (**0.16) + 0.4275TV(**0.16)

In the formula, V is in the wind speed in statute miles per hour, and T is the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit.

Note: In the formula, ** means the following term is an exponent (i.e. 10**(0.5 ) means 10 to the 0.5 power, or the square root of V), – means to subtract, + means to add. A letter next to a number means to multiply that quantity represented by the letter by the number. The standard rules of algebra apply.

No matter how you calculate it, a temperature of 23 degrees below zero with gusts of 45 mph is just plain freezing cold!!!