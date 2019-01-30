Gamecocks’ Bryson Allen-Willliams secures spot in NFL Scouting Combine

By : Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams has officially earned an invitation to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

One of the nation’s top recruits from Georgia appeared in a total of nine games this past season with 41 tackles, 10 for loss and two sacks. His total career play includes 176 tackles, recovering three fumbles, and a forced fumble.

In the past two seasons, Allen-Williams has suffered from various injuries but was able to rehab back to health in time to play in the 2018 Belk Bowl.

The NFL Draft Bible took a comprehensive look at his career highs and lows stating that “the speedy back is well-built with a solid frame and possesses the necessary athleticism to shoot the gaps or drop in pass coverage.” The Draft Bible also stated that a low point in Allen-Williams career play is that his “injuries have robbed him of enjoying any type of consistency.”

Despite these injuries, the NFL hopeful can be seen making his combine appearance in Indianapolis Feb. 26- March 4.