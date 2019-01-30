SEC announces 2019 Gamecock baseball TV schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gamecock baseball team will have at least 10 games televised on the ESPN family of networks with an additional 33 games on SEC Network Plus, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Gamecocks will be on SEC Network for the final two games of the Auburn series. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 and 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The first two games of the Alabama series also will be on SEC Network. The series starts Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m. CDT and continues Friday, April 5 with another 6 p.m. CST start.

South Carolina will be on ESPNU on Thursday, April 11 at Florida. First pitch for that game is at 7:30 p.m. The Gamecocks move back to SEC Network on Saturday, April 20 against Texas A&M with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

The Gamecocks host Vanderbilt on Saturday, May 4 with an 8 p.m. first pitch on ESPNU. The home conference schedule wraps up with a three-game series against Kentucky (May 10-12). Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s games beginning at 12 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The SEC Network will close regular-season coverage of the baseball season with a Bases Loaded special that will air on Thursday, May 16, when Carolina is at Mississippi State. The show features a live compilation of seven SEC games. The network then has a wildcard format for the final weekend of the season, as South Carolina’s series at Mississippi State could be picked up on either ESPNU or SEC Network.

Every game of the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 21-26 in Hoover, Ala., will be televised by the ESPN family. The first 16 games are on SEC Network with the final game (Sunday, May 26) airing on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. CDT.

The SEC Network Plus schedule will begin with Opening Day on Friday, Feb. 15 against Liberty with a 4 p.m. first pitch. All conference games not on the television platform will be on SEC Network Plus along with the Clemson game set for March 3 at 1 p.m.

All 56 regular-season games also will be available on the Gamecock Radio Network. Flagship station, 107.5 FM, “The Game”, is the home of the Gamecocks.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISION GAMES

Saturday, March 30 – Auburn – SEC Network (1 p.m.)

Sunday, March 31 – Auburn – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Thursday, April 4 – at Alabama – SEC Network (6 p.m. CT)

Friday, April 5 – at Alabama – SEC Network (6 p.m. CT)

Thursday, April 11 – at Florida – ESPNU (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 20 – Texas A&M – SEC Network (4 p.m.)

Saturday, May 4 – Vanderbilt – ESPNU (8 p.m.)

Friday, May 10 – Kentucky – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 11 – Kentucky – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Sunday, May 12 – Kentucky – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 15 – Liberty (4 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 17 – Liberty (1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 20 – Presbyterian (4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 22 – Utah Valley (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 23 – Utah Valley (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 24 – Utah Valley (1:30 p.m.)

Sunday, March 3 – Clemson (1 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 5 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 6 – Gardner-Webb (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 15 – Georgia (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 16 – Georgia (4 p.m.)

Sunday, March 17 – Georgia (1:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 22 – at Tennessee (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 23 – at Tennessee (6 p.m.)

Sunday, March 24 – at Tennessee (2 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 26 – North Carolina A&T (7 p.m.

Friday, March 29 – Auburn (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 6 – at Alabama (1 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, April 9 – Charlotte (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 12 – at Florida (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 13 – at Florida (TBA)

Thursday, April 18 – Texas A&M (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 19 – Texas A&M (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 26 – at Missouri (6:30 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 27 – at Missouri (6:30 p.m. CT)

Sunday, April 28 – at Missouri (2 p.m. CT)

Friday, May 3 – Vanderbilt (7 p.m.)

Sunday, May 5 – Vanderbilt (1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 8 – Furman (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 14 – USC Upstate (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 16 – at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m. CT)

Friday, May 17 – at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m. CT)

Saturday, May 18 – at Mississippi State (1 p.m. CT)