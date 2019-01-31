Four Gamecocks make AAF rosters

Four former University of South Carolina football players have earned spots on opening day rosters of The Alliance of American Football league, as it kicks off its inaugural season in February.

Tight end Rory “Busta” Anderson and linebacker Devin Taylor made the Birmingham Irons roster, while placekicker Elliott Fry and offensive tackle Ronald Patrick will play for Steve Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos squad.

Anderson, a 6-5, 236-pounder from Powder Springs, Ga., lettered for the Gamecocks from 2011-14. He caught 61 passes for 954 yards with nine touchdowns during his collegiate career. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

Taylor, a 6-8, 268-pounder from Beaufort, S.C., lettered for the Gamecocks from 2009-12. He ranks third on Carolina’s all-time list with 35.5 career tackles for loss and is sixth with 18.5 career sacks. He was a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2013.

Fry, a 6-0, 190-pounder from Frisco, Texas, is the Gamecocks’ career leader in points scored with 359, serving as the placekicker from 2013-16. He was successful on 66-of-88 field goal attempts and on 161-of-162 extra point attempts, including a school-record 155 in a row.

Patrick, a 6-2, 310-pounder from Cocoa, Fla., lettered for the Gamecocks from 2011-13. He was on the off-season or practice squad for seven NFL teams over four years from 2014-17.

Led by some of the most respected football minds in the game, The Alliance of American Football is top-flight professional football. Founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian, The Alliance features eight teams with 52-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule beginning February 9, 2019 on CBS, followed by two playoff rounds and culminating with the championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 27, 2019.