Senate OKs bill making electrocution main execution method

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill making the electric chair the default method of execution in South Carolina has again passed the state Senate.

Senators voted 26-13 Wednesday to switch the main way executions are performed from lethal injection to electrocution. The bill moves to the House, where a similar proposal died last year.

South Carolina has not executed anyone since 2011, in part because the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired and prison officials have been unable to buy a new supply. Under the Senate proposal, inmates could choose lethal injection if drugs are available.

The bill also allows inmates to choose a firing squad.

South Carolina currently has 35 death row inmates. Current law allows them to choose the electric chair, but the state has had just two electrocutions since 1996.