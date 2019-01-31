The Comet launching “Van Pool” program

Sierra Artemus,

The Comet transit service is commiting to extending mobility in the Midlands by teaming up with Commute Enterprise to roll out a new ride share program.

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)-  The Comet transit service is extending mobility in the Midlands by teaming up with “Commute with Enterprise” to roll out a new program.

Vanpool is a ride share program that will allow multiple workers commuting to the same job to carpool.

Companies will be able to rent 20 vans at $500 a month if the van originates or ends in either Lexington or Richland Counties.

According to the Comet, Commute Enterprise provides Guaranteed Ride Home Program for when vanpool participants need an earlier ride home for what ever reason. The program will also help to determine future  bus routes if a demand is present.

Commute with Enterprise offers various makes and models of vans and offers amenities such as bike racks and wheelchair lifts for an  additional cost.

Not only will the program benefit customers that depend on public transportation to commute, Comet says those with reliable transportation can save money  by splitting the cost to work with other riders.

Executive Director and CEO, John Andoh  says the average driver spends about $600 a month on fuel and expenses,  and commuters would spend between $80 to $150 a month, based on seven passengers.

To start a new vanpool or  register for an existing vanpool call 1-(800)-Van-4-work or Click here to be directed to the site.

For more info on the program click here.

 

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, Richland
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Comet Transit to hold listening session to hear fr...
COMET to Offer Free Service on Election Day
Comet service to start back up early Monday mornin...
Comet bus prepares to suspend service due to Hurri...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android