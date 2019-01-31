The Comet launching “Van Pool” program

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- The Comet transit service is extending mobility in the Midlands by teaming up with “Commute with Enterprise” to roll out a new program.

Vanpool is a ride share program that will allow multiple workers commuting to the same job to carpool.

Companies will be able to rent 20 vans at $500 a month if the van originates or ends in either Lexington or Richland Counties.

According to the Comet, Commute Enterprise provides Guaranteed Ride Home Program for when vanpool participants need an earlier ride home for what ever reason. The program will also help to determine future bus routes if a demand is present.

Commute with Enterprise offers various makes and models of vans and offers amenities such as bike racks and wheelchair lifts for an additional cost.

Not only will the program benefit customers that depend on public transportation to commute, Comet says those with reliable transportation can save money by splitting the cost to work with other riders.

Executive Director and CEO, John Andoh says the average driver spends about $600 a month on fuel and expenses, and commuters would spend between $80 to $150 a month, based on seven passengers.

To start a new vanpool or register for an existing vanpool call 1-(800)-Van-4-work or Click here to be directed to the site.

For more info on the program click here.