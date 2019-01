WATCH: Dawn Staley previews top-20 matchup with Kentucky Thursday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – #16/18 South Carolina travels to #19/15 Kentucky for a Thursday night top-20 matchup in SEC women’s basketball action. The Gamecocks (14-5, 6-1 SEC) are looking for their ninth-straight win over the Wildcats and to stay in second place in the SEC standings.