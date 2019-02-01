Attempted murder suspects arrested, still wanted for home invasion shooting

NEESES, SC (WOLO) – Three people have been arrested for attempted murder after a home invasion shooting injured one person. Another suspect is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says Nathaniel Roberts, 21, of Neeses likely knows they are looking for him.

Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, have already been arrested. They each face four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.

According to a release sent Friday (2/1) evening, a Neeses family called 911 after multiple gunmen broke into their home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday as the family, which included two juveniles, had sat down to watch TV.

The gunmen opened fire after breaking the door open, one of them saying, “you thought we were playing, huh, punk?”

A 15-year-old teen shot at least once in the hip trying to get away.

Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a female.

The gunmen allegedly shot at the side of the house as they drove away.

“We’re not finished with this case yet,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have one more individual who knows we’re looking for him.”

If you know anything about the case or know where Roberts may be, call CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1(888)-CRIME-SC.

Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.