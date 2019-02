Coroner: Man identified from fatal Santee truck fire on Hwy. 301 at I-95

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual fatally wounded in the vehicle fire/collision that happened Thursday, January 31 on Hwy. 301 at I-95 in Santee.

Thomas Reeves, 45, of Benning Farm Dr. Boiling Springs, SC died on injuries sustained in the fire/collision.

Reeves immediate cause of death is pending as the case in still under investigation.