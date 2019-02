Riverbanks Zoo sea lion predicts the champion for Super Bowl Llll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A sea lion at the Riverbanks Zoo is giving us a hint at who he thinks will be the Super Bowl Llll champion.

Maverick is a rescued six-year-old California sea lion made his choice at a special presentation Friday morning.

Zookeepers tossed two footballs in the pool for Maverick to choose from. He seems to think the Rams will win the Super Bowl.

Football fans responded with mixed reactions.