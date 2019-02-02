Deputies:Two women charged for spending more than $2K with stolen credit cards

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)- Two women turned themselves in for stealing and illegally using an Orangeburg man’s credit cards have been taken into custody.

Treasure Thomas, 19, of St. Matthews, and Tracy Wilson, 19, of Orangeburg, were each charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Bond was set on the two subjects at $10,000 cash or surety each.

“We developed information on who these females were and subsequently obtained warrants on them,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “However, they knew they were being pursued and turned themselves in on Friday night.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified on January 19 of stolen credit cards.

The victim said he was parked at a St. Matthews Road business the night before. When he returned to his car, he said he didn’t see anything missing although the vehicle seemed someone had been inside the car.

The following day, he realized he was missing his wallet and credit cards. He discovered the card had been used at several places around Orangeburg, including Walmart.

Walmart loss and prevention provided investigators with security video that depicted the two women exiting the store early on January 19.

The man’s credit cards had been used to charge more than $2,000 worth of items at the several locations they were used.

“We appreciate the help of the public in providing information that led to the identification of these two,” Ravenell said. “This is a community that cares about its citizens, and this is the result.”

The sheriff said Inv. John Stokes is leading the ongoing investigation.