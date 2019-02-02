Publix recalls deli popcorn chicken sold in SC stores due to possible foreign material

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken sourced from Pilgrim’s Pride doing business as Pierce Chicken. The product may contain foreign material.

The popcorn chicken was sold in both hot and refrigerated cases in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida, and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama, according to the company.

Product was sold in stores between January 17 – 31, 2019.

No other chicken products are impacted by this recall, and products available for sale today are not impacted by this recall.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”

Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227.

Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-685469).