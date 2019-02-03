Heart health: Prisma Health offering free seminars in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to go red. February is American Heart Month.

Prisma Health, formerly Palmetto Health, announced it will offer a series of free seminars led by cardiac providers with expertise in their fields. The first seminars begin on Tuesday, February 5.

The following is information provided in a release from Prisma Health:

What every woman should know about heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, though the symptoms in women are often underreported or undiagnosed. One challenge is that some heart disease symptoms in women may be different from those in men. Join us to understand the unique symptoms of heart disease in women and begin to reduce your risk of heart disease.

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, noon–1 p.m. Meghan Businaro, D.O., Palmetto Heart Meghan Businaro, D.O., Palmetto Heart Light refreshments provided Lunch provided Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium Birch Classroom, 300 Palmetto Health Pkwy. 1501 Sumter St., ground floor

Living with heart failure

Heart failure is one of the most common reasons for hospitalizations. As its prevalence has grown, so has the need for changes in the methods of treatment. Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Robin Traufler will speak about the causes and symptoms of heart failure plus the latest solutions for living with heart failure, including CardioMEMS™ – a remote monitoring device to help manage symptoms – and ventricular assist devices.

Thursday, Feb. 14, noon–1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6–7 p.m. Robin Traufler, NP, Palmetto Heart Robin Traufler, NP, Palmetto Heart Lunch provided Light refreshments provided Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium 1501 Sumter St., ground floor 1501 Sumter St., ground floor

Atrial fibrillation treatment options

Atrial fibrillation (or Afib) is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. If left untreated, it can lead to blood clots, stroke or heart failure. Our electrophysiologists are experts in treating Afib, and will discuss the latest treatment options including medications, ablations, pacemakers and Watchman™, an implant designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with Afib.

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, noon–1 p.m. Todd N. Senn, M.D., Columbia Heart Sultan Siddique, M.D., Palmetto Heart Light refreshments provided Lunch provided Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium Birch Classroom, 300 Palmetto Health Pkwy. 1501 Sumter St., ground floor

Is it old age or aortic stenosis?

What you may think are normal signs of aging – fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath – could be signs of aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic heart valve, which typically occurs in those age 75 and older. Fortunately, a minimally invasive treatment option is available: transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

Friday, Feb. 22, noon–1 p.m. Matthew G. Cantrell, M.D., Palmetto Heart Lunch provided Prisma Health Baptist Hospital Auditorium 1501 Sumter St., ground floor