Police: Wife charged with murder after husband stabbed

Associated Press,

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing of her husband.

Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner said officers were called to a home Friday after Gladys Williams attacked her husband after they argued.

Turner says Williams’ husband died a short time later at the hospital. He did not say what they were arguing about.

Turner said in a statement that officers also charged Jennifer Adams with being an accessory after the fact after she took the knife from the home.

It wasn’t known if either Williams or Adams had a lawyer.

