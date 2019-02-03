SC State’s Leonard named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

No team had a better draft last April than Indianapolis. A huge portion of the proof was linebacker Darius Leonard.

The second-round pick out of South Carolina State is The Associated Press 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Leonard, who led the Colts in tackles with a franchise-record 163, added 13 in a playoff victory over Houston, and made the All-Pro team. He earned 29 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league, nine in front of Chargers safety Derwin James.

Denver DE Bradley Chubb got the other vote in balloting announced at NFL Honors. Both James and Chubb was selected in the first 17 picks, while Leonard went 36th.

A dominant performer at an FCS school, Leonard impressed general manager Chris Ballard when Leonard made 19 tackles against eventual national champion Clemson in 2016. Leonard simply got better in college, and throughout his pro debut. He had seven sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions despite missing one game with a knee injury.

Indianapolis had another rookie All-Pro in guard Quenton Nelson, its opening-round draft pick.

Leonard is the second Indianapolis player to take the award, joining linebacker Duane Bickett (1985).