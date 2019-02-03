Super Ad Poll: USC wants to know which Super Bowl commercial was your favorite

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The University of South Carolina is helping end the debate over which Super Bowel commercial was the best.

One hundred students and faculty in the school of Journalism and Mass Communications met in the school’s multimedia room for Cocky’s Super Ad Poll to watch the game and critique this year’s lineup of super bowl commercials.

They will evaluate commercials on likability, persuasiveness and brand identity.

