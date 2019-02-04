Many Feet of Snow in California

A series of storms has dumped a lot of snow in the mountains of California. Nearly 5 feet has accumulated at Homewood Mountain Ski Resort on Lake Tahoe. But Mammoth Mountain takes the cake. So far the summit has a total of more than 6 feet with up to 6 more feet expected in the next 2 days! Here’s a link to California snow totals. https://www.onthesnow.com/california/48hourdump.html

Snow is falling all the way down to 1000 feet – that includes mountains near the coast.

This picture is from Mammoth Mountain – taken yesterday.