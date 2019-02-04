PALSS offers free and confidential HIV testing and STI screenings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local organization is offering free HIV testing Tuesday.

The Palmetto Aids Life Support Services is offering free and confidential HIV testing and STI screenings.

Officials say testing is between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. by walk-in only at 2638 Two Notch Road in room number 108.

This is to commemorate National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness day this Thursday.

PALSS officials say in 2016, over 17,000 African Americans received an HIV diagnosis in the U.S.

