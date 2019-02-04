SC doctor riding for research in honor of World Cancer Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today is World Cancer Day and one South Carolina doctor is riding for research.

Director of the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC, Doctor Gustav Leone says he’s working for a cure. He’s helping lead the way with a fundraiser for cancer research called “Ride for a Purpose”.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Center. The “Ride for a Purpose” will be held over two days November 1st and 2nd in Charleston.

For more information, log on to lowvelo.org.