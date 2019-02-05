Gamecocks fall at No. 5 Kentucky Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — PJ Washington scored 20 points, and No. 5 Kentucky routed South Carolina, 76-48, victory Tuesday night for its ninth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (19-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) shot just 41 percent but held the Gamecocks to just 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall. It was the seventh time in eight games they’ve held an opponent below 40 percent. Kentucky outscored Carolina 17-4 over the final 5:14 to lead 39-28 at the break and stretched its advantage to as many as 28 with just under five minutes remaining.

Washington fell short of his fourth consecutive double-double but posted his fourth 20-point game in the past five. Tyler Herro, Reid Travis each added 11 points for the Wildcats.

EJ Montgomery came off the bench to post career highs of 11 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double. Kentucky dominated South Carolina 50-27 on the glass and forced 19 turnovers leading to 26 points.

The Wildcats stayed within a game of the conference lead in the process and improved to 28-2 at home against the Gamecocks (11-11, 6-3 SEC).

A.J. Lawson and Tre Campbell each had 12 points for South Carolina.

KEY STATS

> Kentucky outrebounded the Gamecocks 50-27, with 21 boards on the offensive end of the floor.

> The Wildcats also scored 26 points off 19 South Carolina turnovers.

NOTABLES

> Graduate transfer guard Tre Campbell and freshman guard A.J. Lawson were the only Gamecocks to finish in double figures, each scoring 12 points.

> Campbell went 3-for-4 from behind the arc and is 9-for-13 (69 percent) from deep the past three games.

> Carolina shot 36 percent (19-for-53), marking its first time shooting below 40 percent in SEC play.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns to Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, welcoming in Arkansas. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. It’s Legends Weekend for the Gamecocks and longtime equipment manager Mac Credille, who retired in January, will be honored at halftime of the game.