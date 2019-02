Gamecocks pick up four-star commitment on National Signing Day

WINTER PARK, FL (WOLO) — Four-star defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells announced his commitment to the Gamecocks during a ceremony Wednesday.

Sorrells is listed as the 43rd best player in ESPN’s 300. He chose USC over Alabama and Penn State.

The defensive tackle joins an already stacked defensive lineman class, which includes five-star Zacch Pickens, four-star Joseph Anderson and three-star JUCO transfer Devontae Davis.