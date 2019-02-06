Sixteen Silver Foxes pledge on National Signing Day

By : Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes were well represented in National Signing Day on Wednesday reaching double-digits in letters of intent.

These student athletes will take their talents to play at the collegiate level at schools all over the country.

Dutch Fork is a part of the Lexington-Richland County School District five, supporting the phrase “Pride in 5.”

FOOTBALL

Jordan Springs (SC State)

Cameron Johnson (SC State)

Lawson Danley (SC State)

Hugh Ryan (Furman)

Ron Stevens (Erskine)

Jamar Walker (Los Angeles SW College)

Michael James (Los Angeles SW College)

Dawson Monter (Methodist)

CROSS COUNTRY

Miranda Kirkley (Newberry)

Missy O’Toole (Lander)

Caroline Dietrich (Lander)

LACROSSE

Courtney Dove (Reinhardt)

SOCCER

Laney Coleman (Newberry)

SOFTBALL

Morgan McMahon (Austin Peay)

Morgan Scott (Mars Hill)