Campbell named Preseason All-SEC First Team; Gamecocks picked fourth in East

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East this season by the league’s coaches. Second baseman Noah Campbell was the only member of the Gamecocks on this year’s preseason All-SEC First Team.

2019 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) – 87

2. Florida (4) – 81

3. Georgia (1) – 68

4. South Carolina – 53

5. Tennessee – 40

6. Kentucky – 30

7. Missouri – 26

Western Division

1. LSU (10) – 88

2. Ole Miss (1) – 65

3. Arkansas (1) – 59

4. Auburn (1) – 57

5. Texas A&M (1) – 48

6. Mississippi State – 47

7. Alabama – 21

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (6), LSU (5), Florida (2), Arkansas (1)

2019 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt

1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss

2B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt*

2B: Noah Campbell , South Carolina*

3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky

RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas

Second Team

C: Mason Meadows, Georgia

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

DH/UTL: Aaron Schunk, Georgia*

DH/UTL: Chase Cockrell, Ole Miss*

SP: John Doxakis, Texas A&M

SP: Tyler Dyson, Florida

RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

*Tie (ties are not broken)