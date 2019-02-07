Deputies: Orangeburg man arrested after police chase ended in causing a gas leak

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies arrested a man late Wednesday after crashing a vehicle causing a gas line leak.

William Brunson, 32, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension and use of license plate of another vehicle.

Brunson bond was set to #3,384 on the charges.

Around 10:30 p.m., an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling the Goff Avenue area began pursuit of 2006 Cadillac after attempting to stop the vehicle for having only one headlight.

The driver of the Cadillac sped off, making a turn onto Jamison Avenue before the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

The deputy located the vehicle a few moments later after it failed to negotiate a turn at the junction of Jamison and Magnolia Street where it struck a house and a gas line.

Damage to the brick home was minimal. But with the line ruptured, the concern was for possible ignition of the gas.

With potential exposure to fumes, the home owners were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety sent a fire engine while the Department of Public Utilities worked to contain the gas line.

OCSO deputies and SC Highway Patrol troopers located what appeared to be a white powdery substance, a scale, and an open container of alcohol.

More charges against Brunson are possible.

Brunson was also served with an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court to for a 2018 weapons charge. He was given a warning for the burned out headlight.