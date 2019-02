Firefighters summit introduced fire fighting technology, arson dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Firefighters from across the state came to the Midlands on Thursday to see the latest in fire fighting technology and techniques.

Today the National Fire Protection Association hosted the South Carolina Fire and Community Risk Reduction summit.

Among the displays, arson dogs. Fire fighters say these dogs are trained to sniff out chemicals like gas that can be used to set a fire.