GMC and the 3 Ring Circus

The Circus is coming to town and the GMC Crew gets a first hand look at the fun waiting this weekend

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-All the family fun of a full three-ring circus returns to Columbia this weekend, as the Royal Hanneford Circus sets up shop at the Jamil Temple this weekend. According to Shriner Dennie Holland, the Shriners have a special mission of providing money for burn victims.

Shriner Matt Lam says that the circus will have performances Thursday through Sunday at the Jamil Temple on Jamil Road.

Tyler, Curtis, and Clair also spoke with Ringmaster Timothy Tegge about some of the performers and even saw a few tricks up close and personal.

