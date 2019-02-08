Deputies: Searching for a suspect who broke into a car dealership in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- Orangeburg investigators are seeking a subject who caused damage when he broke into a local car dealership last month.

Investigators were dispatched to the Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on the evening of January 15 after an alarm call was received.

A check of the facility for anyone still present turned up no one.

Along with a dealership employee, investigators watched security video that depicted a male break into the business around 9:30 p.m.

The employee pointed out a storage locker that had been damaged in an unsuccessful attempt to open it.

If anyone has any information on the burglary, call Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 803-533-5824 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC