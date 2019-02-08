“Repack the Backpack” event will donate over 500 book bags to kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis spoke with Healthy Blue SC representatives about “Repack the Backpack,” an event that gives kids over 500 backpacks this Sunday.

Representatives Letitia Lindsay and Melody Clark talk about the importance of giving children throughout the Palmetto state the tools to succeed in school.

Healthy Blue SC officials say the first 500 people will receive a backpack with supplies at no cost.

The event kicks off Sunday, February 10, from 2 to 5 p.m.

It’s located at Martin Luther King Park on 2300 Greene Street.

Kids can enjoy tons of fun activities, arts and crafts, snacks and health screenings.