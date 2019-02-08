Sen. Cory Booker set to make three stops in SC beginning Sunday as part of campaign tour

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will be making way back to the Palmetto State as part of his campaign tour.

February 10 and 11, the South Carolina Rise Tour will focus on introducing South Carolinians to Booker’s record of running towards challenges when others had given up, bringing people together to do big things and building a more fair and just nation for everyone.

Sunday, February 10, 2019

FAIRFIELD COUNTY
WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Healthcare Forum
WHERE: Fairfield Central High School, 836 Us Hwy 321 Bypass South, Winnsboro, SC 29180
WHEN: 2:00 PM ET
DOORS OPEN: 1:00 PM ET

BAMBERG COUNTY
WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Forum
WHERE: Voorhees College, Massachusetts Hall 151 Academic Circle, Denmark, SC 29042
WHEN: 6:00 PM ET
DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET

Monday, February 11, 2018

SUMTER COUNTY
WHAT: South Carolina Rise Student Forum
WHERE: Morris College, 100 West College St, Sumter, SC 29150
WHEN: 9:30 AM ET in the Neal-Jones Auditorium
DOORS OPEN: 9:00 AM ET

