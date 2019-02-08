Sen. Cory Booker set to make three stops in SC beginning Sunday as part of campaign tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will be making way back to the Palmetto State as part of his campaign tour.

February 10 and 11, the South Carolina Rise Tour will focus on introducing South Carolinians to Booker’s record of running towards challenges when others had given up, bringing people together to do big things and building a more fair and just nation for everyone.

Sunday, February 10, 2019

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Healthcare Forum

WHERE: Fairfield Central High School, 836 Us Hwy 321 Bypass South, Winnsboro, SC 29180

WHEN: 2:00 PM ET

DOORS OPEN: 1:00 PM ET

BAMBERG COUNTY

WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Forum

WHERE: Voorhees College, Massachusetts Hall 151 Academic Circle, Denmark, SC 29042

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET

Monday, February 11, 2018

SUMTER COUNTY

WHAT: South Carolina Rise Student Forum

WHERE: Morris College, 100 West College St, Sumter, SC 29150

WHEN: 9:30 AM ET in the Neal-Jones Auditorium

DOORS OPEN: 9:00 AM ET