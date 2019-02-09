Police ID elderly man who died after being hit by car in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – Sumter Police are investigating after a man was struck and and killed by a car Friday night around 6:30p.m.

Police say Raymond McLeod, 76, of Virginia was in a marked crosswalk on Calhoun Street when he was hit by a 2001 Suburbon traveling west.

He was treated at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he later died.

The 29-year-old driver of Sumter stopped once the crash occurred.

An investigation concerning the events associated with the crash is ongoing.

