250 Midlands Students sing on State House steps for the Arts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 250 students from Richland School District Two met on the SC State House steps Wednesday, to sing! It’s part of Arts Advocacy Day.

Advocates from across the state rallied at the State House and met with legislators to talk about the impact of the arts in the Palmetto state.

Attendess were also on hand to make requests for funding and policies that support the arts in South Carolina.