Gamecock defensive lineman Josh Belk leaving program after unexpected injury

By: Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Gamecock defensive lineman Josh Belk has officially left the football program less than a year after transferring from Clemson.

According to reports, the decision to leave the program was injury related. @VZRSportsSC reported via Twitter a quote from Belk stating, “I fractured a vertebrae and decided to choose another path in life. One that won’t potentially mess me up in the long run with injuries and all. Been praying and this is what God has led me to.”

Will Muschamp confirmed the news through a statement Wednesday.

“After talking with Josh Belk, he has decided to give up the game,” said Muschamp. “He is a fine young man and we wish him the best.”

The true freshman defensive tackle enrolled at Clemson in January 2018 and played spring ball with the Tigers before choosing to transfer to South Carolina over the summer. Belk joined the Gamecocks in time for fall camp and made an appearance in six contests. Belk was out for seven-straight contests due to an ankle injury.

According to ESPN.com, Belk ranked No. 88 nationally out of high school and ranked second in the state of South Carolina. Belk was said to be the fifth-best defensive tackle in the nation.

Belk’s collegiate career included seven tackles and achieved his career-high with three stops vs. Virginia in the Belk Bowl.