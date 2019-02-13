Gamecock guard leaving basketball program

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday that junior guard Evan Hinson will focus on football and will no longer play with the Gamecocks on the hardwood. Hinson saw action in 46 career games on the court, and was part of Carolina’s 2017 Final Four squad.

“I want to thank both Coach Martin and Coach Muschamp for supporting me and giving me the opportunity to play basketball and football here at Carolina,” Hinson said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the basketball experiences I’ve had here, and that is thanks to the staff and my teammates who accepted and helped me from day one.”

“The commitment that Evan has made to compete year-round for three consecutive years is incredible,” Martin said. “I fully support Evan’s decision to focus on football and I speak for our entire program when I say thank you to him. We’re excited to support him as he takes on the opportunity to go earn playing time as a tight end on the football team with Coach Muschamp.”

