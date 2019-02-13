Gamecocks fall on the road at No. 1 Tennessee, 85-73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 Tennessee defeated South Carolina 85-73 on Wednesday for its school-record 19th consecutive victory.

Tennessee owns the longest active winning streak of any active Division I team and is 11-0 in Southeastern Conference competition for the first time in school history.

The Volunteers (23-1, 11-0 SEC) also earned their 23rd straight home win. Tennessee’s last home loss was a 94-84 setback against Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

South Carolina (12-12, 7-4) made a season-high 14 3-point baskets and shot 60.9 percent from beyond the arc but couldn’t slow Tennessee’s high-powered offense. Tennessee was 9 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

Tennessee’s superior accuracy from shorter range made the difference. Tennessee was 25 of 49, while South Carolina was just 12 of 40 on 2-pointers.

Jordan Bowden scored 16 points for Tennessee. Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner added 10 points each. Grant Williams had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists with only one turnover.

Tre Campbell had 19 points for South Carolina. Carlos Silva provided 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Hassani Gravett added 15 points.

Tennessee took command by going on a 26-6 run that turned a 15-12 deficit into a 38-21 advantage. The score was tied 15-all when Jalen Johnson hit a 3-pointer while getting fouled to start a four-point play that put Tennessee ahead for good.

Tennessee reeled off 14 straight points later in that 26-6 stretch. The 14-0 spurt featured two dunks by Alexander and a 3-pointer from Bowden and Schofield.

KEY STATS

> Top-ranked Tennessee had a 40-33 advantage in the rebound column and outscored Carolina 38-16 in the paint.

> Carolina shot it well from behind the arc, making a season-high 14 3s. The Gamecocks were just 12-of-40 (30 percent) inside the arc however.

NOTABLES

> Graduate transfer guard Tre Campbell scored a season-high 19 points. He was perfect from behind the arc (5-for-5) and his five 3s tied a single-game career high.

> Redshirt senior guard Hassani Gravett finished with 15 points in 31 minutes off the bench. He was 4-for-6 from 3-point range, marking his 15th game of the 2018-19 season with two or more 3s.

> Senior forward Chris Silva played a career-high 39 minutes. He had 17 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds for his seventh (22nd career) double-double this season.

> Freshman A.J. Lawson had nine points and led the team with six assists in 35 minutes of action.

> Carolina’s 61 percent (14-for-23) shooting from long-range marks the third time in SEC play it has shot 60 percent or better from deep. Tonight’s percentage marks the fourth-highest in the Frank Martin era (minimum 10 attempts).

> The 14 3s are the second-most under Martin in his tenure with the Gamecocks. Carolina made 15 3s at home in a nine-point win against No. 10 Auburn last season.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens up a two-game homestand when it hosts Texas A&M on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Tip time vs. the Aggies is set for 1p.m. ET on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call.