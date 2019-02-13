NASA Mars Rover Dies After 15 Years

John Farley,

NASA landed a craft – Rover, on Mars in 2004. The plan was for this mission to last 90 days. It lasted 60 times longer than planned – a full 15 years! There were many discoveries made by Rover, but what’s considered to be the most important discovery is that Mars once had water flowing on the surface. And this water likely contained some form of life. In its lifetime, Rover traveled 28 miles. So what caused Rover to shut down? A ferocious sand storm. Here’s a link to a complete article. https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/13/nasa-rover-opportunity-finally-dies-on-mars-after-15-years.html

 

