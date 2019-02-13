New partnership in SC to help veterans and their pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – On Wednesday morning, Governor Henry Mcmaster, Pawmetto Lifeline, and the Michael J-Mungo foundation announced a partnership to benefit South Carolina’s veterans and their service animals.

According to the Mungo Foundation — of the thousands of veterans receiving care in the state, some are declined admission because there was no one to care for their companion animal.

That is where they say the boots in service program comes in.