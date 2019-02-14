BlueCross BlueShield plans to donate up to $20,000 to support displaced Allen Benedict residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina has agreed to donate up to $20,000 to support more than 400 displaced residents of Allen Benedict Court Apartments.

The fund will assist displaced Allen Benedict Court residents with relocation expenses.

The funds raised by United Way of the Midlands will be administered by Salvation Army of the Midlands.

BlueCross has agreed to donate $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 to match donations from the community. United Way of the Midlands will not use any of the funds raised for its administrative costs. To make a donation, visit www.uway.org/abc.

“We understand the hardship that these families are facing, and we know start-up expenses when relocating to new housing can be significant,” said United Way President & CEO Sara Fawcett. “These funds will help residents meet these unanticipated costs, and we are grateful for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina stepping up to make this possible.”

Residents of Allen Benedict Court can make requests by contacting the case management staff at Richland Library’s Main Branch, an authorized case worker at Columbia Housing Authority, or by calling 803.391.5704. United Way of the Midlands will not use any of the funds raised for its own administrative costs.