A’ja enjoying start of her All-Star experience, reuniting with Gamecocks coaches in Celebrity game

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – All-Star weekend is only getting started Friday, but A’ja Wilson is already multiple events in to a busy schedule in the Queen City.

The Carolina and Heathwood Hall alum played in the Special Olympics game with other NBA and WNBA greats before suiting up for the Celebrity Game, coached once again by the Gamecocks’ Dawn Staley and Lisa Boyer.

On Saturday night, the WNBA Rookie of the Year is also going to be a judge in the Slam Dunk Contest at the Spectrum Center.

ABC Columbia Sports caught up with Wilson at the Bojangles Coliseum in between events Friday to see how she was enjoying her first NBA All-Star experience, what representing Carolinas means to her, the respect she’s getting from the NBA’s best, and what it’s like to still be a part of Carolina’s culture after graduating last year.