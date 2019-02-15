Columbia’s bike share program expanding with assistance of The Comet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia’s bike share program, Blue Bike SC, will be expanding with the assistance of the Comet.

The Blue Bike SC will grow by 8 fully functional, docked stations this year as part of the program’s expansion funded by at $250,000 Federal Transit Administration grant from The Comet.

Additionally to funding the station’s expansion, an amount of $70,000 is allocated to Blue Bike as a pilot to provide a “first mile, last mile” connection specifically for The COMET riders utilizing bike-share in the downtown Columbia area.

In addition to The COMET’s contribution to expanding the station network, The COMET will subsidize its riders holding a 1-Day, 5-Day, 7-Day, 31-Day or a 10-Ride pass to ride Blue Bike.

The COMET riders do not need to pay for use of Blue Bike SC. The COMET pass holders wanting to use bike-share simply need to ask the bus operator for a code to input at the kiosks, online or on the Blue Bike SC app.

The COMET will fund the following new and upgraded stations as recommended by the City’s Walk Bike Columbia Bike Share Plan:

Bull Street – Stadium

YMCA

USC – Hamilton College

Palmetto Compress (planned)

USC – Sumter & Devine (planned)

Laurel & Sumter (name and location TBD)

Gervais near the River (name and location TBD)

Harden near Senate (name and location TBD)

Since its start date in October 2018, Blue Bike has seen 4,033 trips and travel 7,651 miles with 144 members.