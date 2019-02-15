Deputies: Two suspects being sought with series of battery theft from Orangeburg business

IMG_0292 Photo Courtesy: OCSO

IMG_0293 Photo Courtesy: OCSO



ORANGEBURG, S.C (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies announced two suspects are being sought in a series of battery thefts from a local business.

The photos pictured are from Don’s Auto Electric on Edisto Drive, south of Orangeburg. They were taken from the security cameras on the property, the photos depict two males on the night of a battery theft in November 2018.

The business owners said that on that particular night, about $400 worth of batteries were taken and that this wasn’t the first time their business was burglarized.

During the previous few months, more batteries were taken.

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the incidents, call OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC