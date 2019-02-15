Family business: Gamecocks win together again at All-Star Weekend

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Led by Dawn Staley and Lisa Boyer from the bench and thanks in part to 11 points from A’ja Wilson, their Home team won the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 82-80 Friday night.

While each of those Gamecocks is competitive and was very happy to get the win, the focus wasn’t on the final score at the Bojangles Coliseum. It was on enjoying this moment to connect once again, player and coaches, celebrating a bond that’s lasted beyond the collegiate career of the most accomplished Gamecock in women’s basketball program history.