Gamecock basketball great named to SEC Legends class

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The SEC announced on Friday its 2019 Legends, which includes former South Carolina standout Carlos Powell, who played with Carolina from 2001-05. Powell earned four letters in the Garnet and Black and ranks eighth all-time in scoring with 1,541 career points. He was part of Carolina’s 2004 NCAA Tournament team, and helped the Gamecocks capture the 2005 Postseason NIT championship. His senior season he averaged 53.0 percent from the field, scoring 540 points and averaging 16.4 points per game. He led the Gamecocks in scoring as a sophomore, junior and senior, while also leading the team in rebounds per game his final two campaigns. Following his career at Carolina, Powell has had a successful professional career on the hardwood.

Each SEC Basketball Legend will be recognized at halftime of his institution’s first game at the SEC Tournament next month in Nashville. This marks the 21st year of the SEC Basketball Legends program.

2019 Allstate SEC Basketball Legends

ALABAMA – Erwin Dudley; 2000-03

ARKANSAS – Corey Beck; 1992-95

AUBURN – Mike Mitchell; 1975-78

FLORIDA – Livingston Chatman; 1987-91

GEORGIA – Jumaine Jones; 1997-99

KENTUCKY – Johnny Cox; 1957-59

LSU – Wayde Sims; 2016-18

OLE MISS – Justin Reed; 2001-04

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Lawrence Roberts; 2003-05

MISSOURI – Melvin Booker; 1991-94

SOUTH CAROLINA – Carlos Powell; 2001-05

TENNESSEE – Mike Jackson; 1973-77

TEXAS A&M – Antoine Wright; 2002-05

VANDERBILT – Derrick Byars; 2005-07