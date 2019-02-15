Local elementary school celebrates Chinese New Year through language immersion program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Students at Carver-Lyon Elementary School’s language immersion program celebrated Chinese New Year on Friday morning.

The highlight of the event was the New Year Parade through the school led by the Chinese dragon and students dressed in traditional costumes.

In the language immersion program, about half of the students’ instructional time is taught in English and the other half is taught in Mandarin Chinese.

