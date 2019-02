Richland Library hosts Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Tonight the Richland library continued its celebration of Black history month with the works of outstanding African American authors and illustrators.

All the winners of the Coretta Scott King illustrator awards were on display to show the importance African American life and culture. The exhibit takes visitors through the past 50 years of influential pieces that show the voice art holds in today’s world.