Traffic Advisory: Gas leak shuts Two Notch Road down

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The Columbia Fire Departmennt is asking motorist to be alert as they are heading home. Officials say Two Notch Rd is shut down near the Columbia Mall Rd because of a gas leak.

No word on when the rd will be reopened. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.