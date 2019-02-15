Woman sues foster care agency for denying same sex couples, non Christians

Associated Press,

Greenville, SC (AP) — A South Carolina mother has filed a Federal lawsuit against a foster agency for refusing to work with her because of her religion.

Aimee Madonna of Simpsonville says Miracle Hill Ministries, a Greenville foster care agency, encouraged her to become a foster parent back in 20-14, but cut ties with her once they found out she was Catholic and not a born again Protestant Christian.

Miracle Hill Ministries was granted a waiver earlier this year allowing them to deny services to same-sex couples and non Christian families.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,
Share

Related

South Carolina group can deny gay couples as foste...
Migrant Children in Foster Care in SC

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android