Woman sues foster care agency for denying same sex couples, non Christians

Greenville, SC (AP) — A South Carolina mother has filed a Federal lawsuit against a foster agency for refusing to work with her because of her religion.

Aimee Madonna of Simpsonville says Miracle Hill Ministries, a Greenville foster care agency, encouraged her to become a foster parent back in 20-14, but cut ties with her once they found out she was Catholic and not a born again Protestant Christian.

Miracle Hill Ministries was granted a waiver earlier this year allowing them to deny services to same-sex couples and non Christian families.