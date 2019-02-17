Drotar Ties School Record For RBI In Game As Gamecocks Beat Campbell

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- South Carolina softball used a four-home run performance with 15 hits to propel itself to a 16-7 win in five innings over Campbell on Saturday night at Carolina Stadium at Beckham Field. Cayla Drotar tied the school record for RBI in a game with eight as she blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, to help lift the Gamecocks to victory.

The Gamecocks (6-2) improved to 23-0 all-time in the Gamecock Invitational as the squad recorded at least 15 hits in a game for the first time since 2016.

Carolina sent 13 batters to the plate in the third on its way to a nine-run inning and never looked back as it recorded its second victory via run-rule in the tournament.

South Carolina started the scoring effort in the first as Drotar doubled to score a run before Kennedy Clark’s double the next at bat to score Drotar and make it 2-1 Carolina through one.

The scoring continued in the second as Drotar’s first home run of the day, a three-run blast, extended the Carolina lead to 5-1 through two.

The third inning was as dominate as you will find in softball, as the Gamecocks scored nine runs with two outs. Jana Johns started the effort, drawing a hit by pitch with bases loaded and scored Lauren Stewart .

From there Drotar blasted her second homer of the day, a grand slam, to make it 10-1 Carolina. Haley Simpson came off the bench later in the inning and produced with a three-run triple to extend the lead up to 13-1. But the Gamecocks weren’t done there, as Stewart blasted a single up the middle to score a run and make it 14-1.

Karly Heath and Clark home runs in the fourth gave the squad two more runs and made it 16-1 through four in favor of the Gamecocks.

Campbell looked to mount a comeback in the fifth with six runs but fell short as Drotar closed the door to seal the win.

On top of her impressive 3-for-3 night at the plate, Drotar (3-1) also earned the victory in the circle going 4.2 innings with just one run allowed.

Clark shined at the plate going 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Every Gamecock started reached base at least once in the game.

