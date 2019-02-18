UNITED STATES (WOLO) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a company is recalling an herbal water for infants due to a possible choking hazard.

Kingston Pharma, LLC issued a voluntary recall of DG Baby Gripe Water, which is sold at Dollar General stores nationwide.

Kingston Pharma officials say this is due the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid.

According to Kingston Pharma, they received one report of a one-week old infant having difficulty when swallowing the product, as well as three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid.

Below is a list of characteristics of the recalled product:

Packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles

Bottles have white plastic caps with safety seals

Bottles are provided with an oral syringe

Product’s UPC Code: 8 5495400246 3

FDA officials say people should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they or their child have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

